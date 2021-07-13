Four indicted on arson, other crimes in federal cases in connection with Kenosha riots

Minimum five years in prison

In the second case, Devon Vaughn is charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed the B&L Office Furniture at 1101 60th St. The furniture store has since moved to a new location in the Kenosha Trade Park on 75th Street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each of the arson crimes carries a mandatory minimum prison term of five years.

“These cases are the direct result of the dedicated, skilled, and collaborative efforts of ATF and its federal, state, and law enforcement partners,” Frohling said. “Along with our partners, the Department of Justice is committed to holding individuals who engage in arson and other violent offenses accountable for their actions.”

“I commend all the law enforcement agencies for their tireless efforts and the United States Attorney’s Office for their diligence in charging these crimes that were committed during the civil unrest in Kenosha last August,” remarked ATF Special Agent in Charge Kristen de Tineo of the Chicago Field Division. “ATF, alongside our partners, will continue to investigate those violent acts, and appeal to the public for their assistance, to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”