Four women arrested following altercation, including one who allegedly punched Kenosha police officer

Kenosha police arrested four women early Monday night following a large fight that allegedly led to one punching an officer and a car striking a gas line in the 5000 block of 14th Avenue.

Officers took the four into custody following the 5:30 p.m. altercation, according to Lt. Patrick Patton of the Kenosha Police department. Patton said while authorities continued to sort out the details surrounding the incident they expect to recommend a charge of battery to an officer against at least one of the women.

“An officer was punched during the breaking up of the fight and that person is definitely being held. There were no significant injuries to the officer,” he said. He said none of the suspects arrested had significant injuries from the fight, either.

During the course of the altercation, a vehicle also apparently “got loose” and struck the gas main, but there was no fire, as some radio traffic reports indicated, he said.

“A car in the middle of that did strike a gas main and that’s why some were under the belief that there was a structure fire … it wasn’t a fire and they were able to fix that portion of it pretty quickly,” Patton said.

