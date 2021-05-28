Fourth person charged in May 10 gunfight on 54th Street

A fourth person has been charged in a gunfight that took place on 54th Street earlier this month.
Courtney Harris, 22, was charged Friday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to the criminal complaint, Harris is alleged to have fired shots at a group of young men walking on the 1800 block of 54th Street on the afternoon of May 10, those men then exchanged fire. Shortly after the shooting, Kenosha Police arrested three teenagers who had been seen in security video firing weapons on the street.
One of the teens was arrested in possession of a handgun. Another was seen on video with a shotgun, which was found abandoned in a yard nearby.
Earlier this month, Travis Young Jr. and Ne’Whon Smith, both 17, of Kenosha, were each charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct. A 16-year-old boy was charged as a juvenile.
Kenosha Police arrested Harris after being called for an altercation at Meadowood Apartments in the 1300 block of 30th Avenue at about 6 p.m. Thursday. Investigators had already been seeking Harris for his alleged involvement in the gunfire on 54th Street. They had served a warrant on the apartment where he was believed to be staying, finding a Glock pistol and ammunition there.
According to the complaint filed Friday, a witness told police that the three teens involved in the shooting were leaving the area because they saw men getting out of a vehicle clutching their waistbands and that they believed they were armed. A witness told police he saw Harris firing toward the teens, who then returned fire.
Harris is being held on $25,000 bond.