Fuller trial, Day 2: Stephanie Juga recounts horrific details of attack that killed her daughter

Relationship spirals into obsessiveness

According to Juga’s testimony, her daughter began talking about Fuller, a fellow student at Bradford High School, sometime in May 2018. “She talked very highly of him at first, that she met this boy and he was cute,” Juga testified. “So of course I got my defense up just a little bit until I got to know him, to see him.”

Juga said she met Fuller at first while she was picking up her daughter from school and school events. She said they then invited him to a family barbeque so they could get to know him, and he began to spend an increasing amount of time with the family. She said Fuller came to holiday gatherings and ate dinner at their home as many as 50 times.

During that time how would you say you felt about Martice, let’s say during the first six months of their relationship, Gabriele asked.

“I thought he was a good kid,” Juga answered. ”She (Kaylie) enjoyed watching him play football. He seemed to have his life on track.” She said she had similar ambitions for attending college as her daughter.

But over time, she testified, she became concerned with how controlling Fuller seemed to be. He called her daughter repeatedly, checking on her when she was not with him. “It began to get a little possessive.”