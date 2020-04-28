Fuller's bond increases amid new charges

Martice Fuller has another $150,000 added to his existing $1 million bond.
Fuller, 16, made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on four counts of solicitation of communication with jurors. Although Fuller has been in custody and held on $1 million bond since May 2019, Commissioner Larry Keating added a new bond of $150,000 for the new charges, along with orders that he have no contact with the people he spoke to that led to the new charges.
The teenager is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and with attempted first-degree homicide for shooting her mother, Stephanie Juga. Fuller is alleged to have entered the Juga family home on the afternoon of May 9, 2019, and confronted Kaylie in her bedroom, shooting her and then shooting the girl’s mother when she came to her daughter’s aid.
He had been scheduled to go to trial on the homicide charge on Feb. 17, 2020. But before opening statements began, prosecutors told the judge that they had information from recorded jail phone calls and visits that Fuller had discussed contacting members of the jury that had been chosen days before. Fuller spoke to several people, some by phone and some in jail visits, mentioning that he believed two of the jurors were parents of teens he knew or that he believed friends knew.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the new charges, in none of the conversations outlined did Fuller ask people to directly contact jurors, but he did appear to be asking people to speak to family members of jurors on his behalf. According to the complaint, it does not appear that any of those people he spoke to did so.
Fuller is already facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree homicide. In Wisconsin, the law requires that people convicted of homicide be under the supervision of the Department of Corrections for the rest of their lives, but it is possible that a portion of that sentence could be spent on community supervision.
The new charges carry a maximum initial confinement of 18 months for each count.
