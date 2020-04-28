Fuller's bond increases amid new charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Martice Fuller has another $150,000 added to his existing $1 million bond.

Fuller, 16, made his initial appearance in court Tuesday on four counts of solicitation of communication with jurors. Although Fuller has been in custody and held on $1 million bond since May 2019, Commissioner Larry Keating added a new bond of $150,000 for the new charges, along with orders that he have no contact with the people he spoke to that led to the new charges.

The teenager is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and with attempted first-degree homicide for shooting her mother, Stephanie Juga. Fuller is alleged to have entered the Juga family home on the afternoon of May 9, 2019, and confronted Kaylie in her bedroom, shooting her and then shooting the girl’s mother when she came to her daughter’s aid.