Guilty plea entered in 2021 arson case

A felony arson case against a 34-year-old Kenosha man that was charged last July after an admission on Facebook has reached a resolution.

Court records show that Terrence V. Mathis Jr. pleaded guilty to the single felony count Feb. 22. Mathis, who remains in custody at the Kenosha County Detention Center on a $7,500 cash bond, is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.

Mathis faces a maximum prison term of 18 months, two years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000.

According to the criminal complaint:

Personnel with the Kenosha Fire and Police departments responded to the area of 5011 19th Ave., at about 11:57 p.m. on July 28, for a report of a vehicle on fire in the alleyway.

Officers found a 1977 GMC pickup truck fully engulfed in flames behind the residence. The complaint states “the flames were reaching the trees above.”

Police believed the fire was arson because it was located inside the cab and near the seats, but there wasn’t much burned underneath the hood. A Kenosha Fire Department inspector stated that the truck was lit on fire and advised there had been an arsonist who lately had been lighting old trucks on fire.

On Aug. 3, police received a call from a woman, who stated she had a Facebook conversation with the defendant regarding the fire. In that conversation, the woman stated that Mathis admitted he started the fire and that he had agreed to pay her $300 “to keep quiet.”

When Mathis spoke to police, he at first denied starting the fire and told them his conversation wasn’t a confession, but that “he was just telling her what she wanted to hear.” Mathis also stated that “he has been so intoxicated that he does not remember what may have occurred while he was intoxicated.”

Mathis said he didn’t remember setting the truck on fire, but then reportedly told the officer, “he would say yes, he did it,” the complaint states.

