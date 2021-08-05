 Skip to main content
Guilty plea entered in child porn case
A 19-year-old Carthage College student pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of six felony possession of child pornography counts he faced in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The remaining five counts were dismissed against Benjamin R. Cisco of Crystal Lake, Ill. Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, and Cisco, who is free on a $5,000 cash bond, is scheduled to return for sentencing at 2 p.m.  Oct. 6.

Possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years.

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police served a search warrant on Cisco's dorm room after they received a cyber tip that flags suspected child pornography use.

Cisco told investigators that someone sent him a link to an account that included images of child pornography, and he opened the file because he was curious. Investigators found videos of what appeared to be early pubescent children and late prepubescent children, the complaint states.

