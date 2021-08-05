Guilty plea entered in child porn case

A 19-year-old Carthage College student pleaded guilty Wednesday to one of six felony possession of child pornography counts he faced in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
The remaining five counts were dismissed against Benjamin R. Cisco of Crystal Lake, Ill. Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered a pre-sentencing investigation, and Cisco, who is free on a $5,000 cash bond, is scheduled to return for sentencing at 2 p.m. Oct. 6.
Possession of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum prison sentence of three years.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police served a search warrant on Cisco's dorm room after they received a cyber tip that flags suspected child pornography use.
Cisco told investigators that someone sent him a link to an account that included images of child pornography, and he opened the file because he was curious. Investigators found videos of what appeared to be early pubescent children and late prepubescent children, the complaint states.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, July 29
Today's mugshots: July 29
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Drakkar M McKinney
Drakkar M McKinney, 1600 block of Hayes Avenue, Racine, endanger safety by reckless use of firearm, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, felony bail jumping.
Roman M Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roman M Nelson, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles C Bentley
Charles (aka Brown Willie) C Bentley, 2000 block of Orchard Street, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Daryl L Berman
Daryl L Berman, 1800 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey J Schreiter
Jeffrey J Schreiter, Greenfield, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Nathan C Goldsmith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathan (aka Shawn Rupp) C Goldsmith, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, intimidate victim/as a repeater (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Joshua Gonzalez-Osorio
Joshua (aka Rico Suave) Gonzalez-Osorio, Watertown, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon.