Guilty plea entered in felony drug case

A 25-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court to one of four felony drug-charges he faced.

Court records show that Valentino F. Frazier, of the 4800 block of 24th Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended felony charge of manufacturing/delivering cocaine. Two other felony cocaine-related charges and one for manufacturing/delivering heroin were dismissed and read into the record.

Frazier, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, faces a possible maximum prison sentence of 12 years, six months and a fine of $25,000 when he's sentenced March 28 by Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.

According to the criminal complaint, a confidential informant arranged three undercover drug purchases from the defendant, one each in February, March and June of 2021.

The informant paid Frazier a total of $500 for 3.6 grams of cocaine and 1.5 grams of heroin, the complaint states.

Court records show that Frazier was convicted in 2016 of felony first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon as a repeat-offender.

