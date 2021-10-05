Guilty plea entered in June 15 fatal crash on Highway 31

A 25-year-old Kenosha man pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge related to a fatal car crash in June.
Darnell V. Lyons pleaded guilty to knowingly operating a motor vehicle causing death in the June 15 crash on Highway 31 that killed Pamela S. Dupuis, 54, of Kenosha.
As part of the plea agreement, three felony counts of knowingly operating while suspended causing great bodily harm were dismissed, but they will be read into the record. In addition, the repeat offender allegations were dismissed.
Lyons, who remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond, faces a maximum fine of $10,000 and six years in prison when he’s sentenced Nov. 19 at 9 a.m. by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce E. Schroeder.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police and fire and rescue personnel from the Village of Somers responded to the 3500 block of Highway 31 in the Village of Somers on June 15.
A deputy observed two vehicles, a 2015 Subaru driven by Lyons and a 2013 Nissan driven by Dupuis. Both had heavy front-end damage. The Subaru was in the turn lane on 35th Street, and the Nissan was about 50 yards to the south.
Dupuis, the sole occupant of her vehicle, had been ejected into the western ditch line of Highway 31. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Lyons and two other passengers from his vehicle were located nearby, and all three had suffered injuries. Lyons complained of chest pains, while another adult had a concussion and a child in the car had suffered a laceration.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department stated that a total of four adults and two children in the Subaru all were injured in the crash. The other child suffered a broken femur and the other adult had a broken right hand, the complaint states.
Police spoke to a witness, who said she was southbound on Highway 31 when the Subaru driven by Lyons passed her at a high rate of speed in the second lane, and then cut into the first lane.
The witness believed the Subaru was going 60 to 65 miles per hour, because the witness said she was going between 45 and 50 mph. She told police the Nissan was in the west turn lane from Highway 31 northbound and about to turn onto 35th Street when it was struck by the Subaru.
A check of Lyons’ driver’s license showed it had been suspended on Jan. 14, 2019, and again on May 29, 2019, and had not been reinstated.
In addition, Lyons was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer in 2019, online records show. He also has a previous conviction for larceny in Michigan, Assistant District Attorney Jessica Krasaric said during Lyons’ initial appearance in June.