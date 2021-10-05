Guilty plea entered in June 15 fatal crash on Highway 31

Lyons and two other passengers from his vehicle were located nearby, and all three had suffered injuries. Lyons complained of chest pains, while another adult had a concussion and a child in the car had suffered a laceration.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department stated that a total of four adults and two children in the Subaru all were injured in the crash. The other child suffered a broken femur and the other adult had a broken right hand, the complaint states.

Police spoke to a witness, who said she was southbound on Highway 31 when the Subaru driven by Lyons passed her at a high rate of speed in the second lane, and then cut into the first lane.

The witness believed the Subaru was going 60 to 65 miles per hour, because the witness said she was going between 45 and 50 mph. She told police the Nissan was in the west turn lane from Highway 31 northbound and about to turn onto 35th Street when it was struck by the Subaru.

A check of Lyons’ driver’s license showed it had been suspended on Jan. 14, 2019, and again on May 29, 2019, and had not been reinstated.