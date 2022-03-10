Guilty plea made for Twin Lakes woman in forgery case

A probation sentence will be recommended at sentencing for a 27-year-old Twin Lakes woman who pleaded guilty Feb. 4 to a felony charge of forgery and a misdemeanor count of theft for stealing money from a former employer.

Ariane R. Lewkowicz of the 600 block of Lincoln Drive will be sentenced June 15 by Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas. Court records show the state will remain silent on any potential jail term during sentencing.

The felony forgery carries a maximum possible prison term of three years and three years extended supervision. Lewkowicz originally was charged with six felony counts of forgery and six misdemeanor counts of theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police in August 2020 spoke with the owner of a business, who said she found six unauthorized checks that had been cashed out between 2017 and 2019 but were again withdrawn from her account in 2019 and 2020. All six checks were issued to Lewkowicz for a total amount of $1,780.50.

The defendant admitted she kept the original checks after she cashed them, then she decided “recently” to take photos of those old checks and upload them to her online mobile banking accounts. Lewkowicz said she was “surprised to see the older checks went through and that she did this because she hates (the owner).”

Lewkowicz reportedly told police the owner lied to the IRS about how much the defendant was making, and this was a “way to for the defendant to get back at (the owner).”

