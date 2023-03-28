The prosecution and defense offered opening statements Tuesday in the trial of the Illinois murder suspect accused of shooting a K-9 deputy at a Bristol convenience store in 2021.

Riggs’s handler Deputy Terry Tifft also testified.

The jury trial of Allan M. Brown, 35, continued in Kenosha County Circuit Court before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

Brown, of Countryside, Ill., faces decades in prison for numerous crimes he allegedly committed — including firing at deputies and severely injuring the police dog — in Kenosha County in October 2021 at Benson Corners, 2000 75th St. (Highway 50), on October 21, 2021.

Brown allegedly fired shots at deputies and the animal as they tried to take him into custody. The stolen vehicle he was driving was located at the convenience store and gas station.

Brown is accused of fleeing on foot and shooting at deputies, non-fatally striking K-9 Riggs, before being taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.

Deputies had been alerted by Chicago police earlier that day that Brown was being sought in connection with two homicides.

Brown is accused of, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2021, fatally shooting a 25-year-old man he had argued with at a bus stop in Chicago and then shooting and killing a 41-year-old man and stealing his car.

Brown is charged with numerous felonies in Kenosha County including three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon, firing at an animal with a dangerous weapon and causing injury, mistreatment of a law enforcement animal with a dangerous weapon, among many others.

‘33 seconds’

Brown is represented by defense attorney Addison Kuhn. Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Smathers is prosecuting the case here.

“This case comes down to 33 seconds,” Smathers told the jury of seven men and six women. “That’s how long it took for the defendant, Mr. Brown, to decide that he was not going to go cooperatively with Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies when they attempted to take him into custody on behalf of the Chicago Police Department.”

Smathers said deputies were “just on their regular patrol” that day when they got dispatch information from a Chicago detective who called to report that a suspect in two homicides in Chicago had stolen a vehicle and that the vehicle was tracked by OnStar to Benson Corners.

Smathers said eventually four squad cars arrived and surrounded Brown to initiate a high-risk traffic stop. Smathers said a deputies then commanded Brown to exit the vehicle with his hands up.

“That starts the clock,” Smathers said. “The defendant has no intention of being taken into custody. Zero. He’s gotten out of Chicago, he’s gotten to Kenosha, and he’s looking to keep going. So the defendant immediately gets out of the vehicle and starts running. All four officers plus K-9 Riggs jump out of their squads and give chase. K-9 Riggs is trained to chase and stop a suspect, so he goes first. While officers are chasing the defendant he produces a firearm.”

Smathers said Brown pointed his weapon at the deputies and fired a round at them while running away.

“He doesn’t get too far because K-9 Riggs is on it,” Smathers said. “K-9 Riggs jumps on the defendant and bites the defendant in his left arm. You will see from multiple body cameras and surveillance video that the two of them tumble into a grassy area just outside of the gas station. While on the ground, the defendant kind of gets up, takes the firearm, points it directly at K-9 Riggs’ head and shoots. Shoots K-9 Riggs right in the head.”

Smathers said Brown then got up and officers began firing at him, striking him three times with nonfatal wounds. Brown was struck in the left thigh, abdomen and bicep.

“From first command to last shot 33 seconds,” Smathers said.

Kuhn asked the jury keep an open mind.

“All I ask it that you keep an open mind, use your own eyes and ears to determine what happened in this case, and most importantly I ask that you hold the state their burden of proof to prove each element of each charge against Mr. Brown beyond a reasonable doubt,” Kuhn said.

Handler testifies

Tifft also testified about his four-legged partner. He said he released Riggs when he saw Brown pull out a gun.

“I let the leash go, I just dropped it and Riggs took off,” Tifft said. “I saw Riggs biting the arm and then the suspect sit up and then point-blank shoot Riggs in the head. ... I saw him shoot at my dog.”

Tifft said he knew Brown “got him” because “Riggs has never come off a bite before and he did come off and then kind of went off into the grass and laid down.”

Tifft eventually ran after Riggs but found a hole in his forehead. Riggs was treated at an area veterinary clinic and later released.

“He is one of the luckiest dogs you will ever see,” Smathers said. “K-9 Riggs is back on the road, back on duty, back serving the citizens of Kenosha County.”

The jury was shown body-camera video of the incident and heard testimony from other deputies on the scene. Riggs also made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon so Tifft could show the jury where the injury occurred close-up.