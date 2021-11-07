Hearing delayed for man charged following police chase

A delay in having an attorney appointed to a 36-year-old Kenosha man led to the postponement of a scheduled preliminary hearing Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Luis A. Tellz, 36, of the 9600 block of 66th Street, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. Court records indicate that the public defender's office has yet to appoint an attorney to represent the defendant.

Tellez, who is charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, will return to court for a status conference Dec. 10, at 1 p.m.

The two felonies carry a possible maximum fine of $35,000 and 13 years, six months in prison. Tellez also is charged with misdemeanor counts of second offense drunken driving and obstructing.

Tellez allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that reached about 60 mph on 52nd Street on Oct. 29. Police had to deploy a Taser and then took the defendant into custody at gunpoint, according to the criminal complaint.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0