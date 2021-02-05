 Skip to main content
Hearing on bond modification in Kyle Rittenhouse case scheduled for next week
Prosecutors’ request to increase Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond will get a court hearing next week.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is expected to hear arguments on the bond request in the case on Thursday. It will be Rittenhouse’s first appearance before Schroeder, who will preside over the criminal case.

On Wednesday, prosecutors asked the court to increase Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond by $200,000, arguing that Rittenhouse violated terms of his bond by failing to update his address. The terms of bond require that he update his address within 48 hours of moving.

Defense attorney Mark Richards is expected to argue against an increase in bond. In his written response to the prosecution request, Richards argued that Rittenhouse did not update the address on his court file due to safety concerns, saying he has been staying at a “safe house” due to threats.

In November, an attorney for the defense emailed Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asking to keep Rittenhouse’s address sealed. Binger emailed back that the defense was free to ask the court to seal the address, but said he would object to that request. Defense attorneys never petitioned the court on the issue.

According to the state’s bond motion, after a letter from the court sent to Rittenhouse’s address on Anita Terrace in Antioch, Ill., was returned, Kenosha Police detectives went to the apartment and found another man had been living there since December. Rittenhouse had used that address on official court documents, most recently when he signed a new bond on Jan. 22.

Richards, in his written response, said Rittenhouse has made all court appearances and has "stayed in constant contact" with Richards.

“The defense has no objection to providing the court with Kyle Rittenhouse’s current address if such information can be withheld from the public record and distribution,” Richards stated.

Rittenhouse is charged with first degree intentional homicide for the death of Anthony Huber, first degree reckless homicide for the death of Joseph Rosenbaum, and attempted first degree intentional homicide for shooting and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz during protests in Kenosha on Aug. 25.

Rittenhouse has been free on bond since Nov. 20.

