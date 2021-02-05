Hearing on bond modification in Kyle Rittenhouse case scheduled for next week

Prosecutors’ request to increase Kyle Rittenhouse’s bond will get a court hearing next week.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder is expected to hear arguments on the bond request in the case on Thursday. It will be Rittenhouse’s first appearance before Schroeder, who will preside over the criminal case.

On Wednesday, prosecutors asked the court to increase Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond by $200,000, arguing that Rittenhouse violated terms of his bond by failing to update his address. The terms of bond require that he update his address within 48 hours of moving.

Defense attorney Mark Richards is expected to argue against an increase in bond. In his written response to the prosecution request, Richards argued that Rittenhouse did not update the address on his court file due to safety concerns, saying he has been staying at a “safe house” due to threats.

In November, an attorney for the defense emailed Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger asking to keep Rittenhouse’s address sealed. Binger emailed back that the defense was free to ask the court to seal the address, but said he would object to that request. Defense attorneys never petitioned the court on the issue.

