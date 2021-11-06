 Skip to main content
Hearing rescheduled for Kenosha man facing eight counts of possessing child porn
Authorities say child trafficking networks have increased their presence on social media, where unsuspecting children are often lured into exploitation.

A 62-year-old Kenosha man remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $20,000 cash bond after he was charged late last month with eight felony counts of possessing child pornography.

A scheduled preliminary hearing for Gene C. Parks, of the 2500 block of 21st Street, was rescheduled Friday morning in Kenosha County Circuit Court because an attorney has not yet been assigned to defend him.

Parks is due back Dec. 14 for a status conference.

Each of the felony charges carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison. By state statute, a conviction results in a minimum prison term of three years on each count.

According to the criminal complaint, a detective with the Kenosha Police Department on Aug. 19 received a cyber tip from Yahoo that indicated about 90 images of female and male children that ranged in age from prepubescent to pubescent had been found in an account linked to the defendant.

Police executed a search warrant at Parks’ residence Oct. 27. He reportedly stated his email address had recently been shut down, and police told him that images flagged as child pornography were connected to the account, and that’s why it was shut down.

Apple has unveiled plans to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse. The news has received plaudits from child protection groups, but security researchers have raised some concerns. Security researchers are worried that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. The new tool is called “neuralMatch” and will scan images before they are uploaded to iCloud. If the tool detects child sexual abuse, the image will be reviewed by a human. If the image is confirmed to be child pornography, the user’s account will be disabled. Apple will also notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Apple also plans to scan user’s encrypted messages for sexually explicit content as a child safety measure.

Parks allegedly admitted to police that he “looked at a few and kept a few,” with respect to the images.

The defendant reportedly told police that he saved around 20 images of nude females in provocative positions in a folder labeled “music” on his desktop computer. Three images from the original cyber tip were found on that computer, the complaint states.

