Hearing set for Kenosha man on felony charges tied to drug case

A 28-year-old Kenosha man with a 2012 felony conviction of substantial battery causing bodily harm faces seven charges after his arrest earlier this year on a number of drug charges.
Court records indicate that a $25,000 arrest warrant was issued in February by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating for Freddy W. Viera, of the 2100 block of 65th Street.
Records also show that a voluntary court appearance for Viera has been set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Viera is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver Schedule V drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two bail-jumping counts.
The cocaine charge carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison. If convicted of each of the other felonies, Viera faces a maximum prison term of 29 years and a fine of $75,000.
Court records also show an open case against the defendant in which he's charged with a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the criminal complaint, members of the Kenosha Police Department and members of the Special Investigations Unit in January of 2020 executed a search warrant, where they found firearms, a plastic bag with $3,000 in cash and three large bags with what they identified as powder cocaine.
Police also seized 34 alprazolam (Xanax) pills in a bottle in a drawer, along with another small bag of cocaine. Two large bags of marijuana were found in a backpack in a water heater closet next to the bedroom.
The total weight of the suspected cocaine that was seized was 143.8 grams, while the total weight of the marijuana was 757.7 grams.
Viera admitted to police he was selling cocaine and marijuana out of his house, the complaint states. He also admitted to possessing marijuana, cocaine and a loaded firearm. The defendant stated the Xanax was prescribed.
Each of the alleged offenses happened within 1,000 feet of Brass Elementary School, 6400 15th Ave., which could increase the penalty for each of the drug-related charges by five years in prison, according to the complaint.