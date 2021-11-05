Hearing set for Kenosha man on felony charges tied to drug case

A 28-year-old Kenosha man with a 2012 felony conviction of substantial battery causing bodily harm faces seven charges after his arrest earlier this year on a number of drug charges.

Court records indicate that a $25,000 arrest warrant was issued in February by Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating for Freddy W. Viera, of the 2100 block of 65th Street.

Records also show that a voluntary court appearance for Viera has been set for Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Viera is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, possession with intent to deliver Schedule V drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place and two bail-jumping counts.

The cocaine charge carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 40 years in prison. If convicted of each of the other felonies, Viera faces a maximum prison term of 29 years and a fine of $75,000.

Court records also show an open case against the defendant in which he's charged with a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.