Hiding baby corpse's case nears resolution

The attorney for one of the two defendants charged with dumping their dead baby’s body in a field in July 2019 said Monday he believes the case against his client is close to a resolution.
Hezile J. Frison, who has been housed at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage, was in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Monday for a brief judicial pre-trial hearing before Judge Jason Rossell.
Frison will remain in custody in the Kenosha County Jail until his next hearing, Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. Rossell said COVID-19 rules regarding inmates dictate they must be segregated for 14 days whether they leave or enter the institution, so the defendant will stay here until the next hearing.
The defendant faces four felony charges — failure to report the death of a child, moving/hiding/burying the corpse of a child and two counts of providing false information on a kidnapped or missing person. He’s also charged with one misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to resolve it (by the next hearing),” Frison’s attorney Michael Barth said.
Frison’s co-defendant, Monica R. Adams, 22, pleaded guilty last month to felony charges of moving/hiding/burying the corpse of a child and providing false information on a kidnapped or missing person, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing.
As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of failure to report the death of a child, providing false information on a kidnapped or missing person and harboring/aiding a felon were dismissed.
Adams will be sentenced by Rossell on Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
Adams and Frison left the body of their 2-month-old daughter, Jalisa Adams-Frison, in an overgrown empty lot near 52nd Avenue and 50th Street. The child’s body was never found; police only found a cloth bag her father said he left her in, and the bag was believed to have been shredded by an animal.
The defendants and their child had been living with a relative of Frison’s in Kenosha. The complaint states that when they realized Jalisa was no longer in the home, she began questioning the couple about the baby’s whereabouts.
They said the baby was staying with Adams’ relatives in Milwaukee. But the relative became suspicious and went to police last August to report that she was missing.
Frison and Adams initially told police the baby was in Milwaukee, but eventually stated she had died while asleep with her father and that they decided to hide her body.
Adams’ attorney said at her initial court appearance that her client acted out of fear of Frison.
