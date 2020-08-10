Hiding baby corpse's case nears resolution

As part of the plea agreement, felony charges of failure to report the death of a child, providing false information on a kidnapped or missing person and harboring/aiding a felon were dismissed.

Adams will be sentenced by Rossell on Sept. 10 at 3:30 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

Adams and Frison left the body of their 2-month-old daughter, Jalisa Adams-Frison, in an overgrown empty lot near 52nd Avenue and 50th Street. The child’s body was never found; police only found a cloth bag her father said he left her in, and the bag was believed to have been shredded by an animal.

The defendants and their child had been living with a relative of Frison’s in Kenosha. The complaint states that when they realized Jalisa was no longer in the home, she began questioning the couple about the baby’s whereabouts.

They said the baby was staying with Adams’ relatives in Milwaukee. But the relative became suspicious and went to police last August to report that she was missing.

Frison and Adams initially told police the baby was in Milwaukee, but eventually stated she had died while asleep with her father and that they decided to hide her body.