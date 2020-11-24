High-speed chase, drunken-driving crashes lead to nine-year prison sentence

A drunken high-speed chase that included two minor hit-and-run crashes will send a 53-year-old Milwaukee man to prison for nine years.
Brian Backhaus had pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing police, two counts of hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated-fifth offense for the January 2020 that ended with a rollover crash on Sheridan Road at Highway E in Somers.
Backhaus is alleged to have struck a van on Highway E in Somers at about 10 a.m. and then fled Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies at speeds of up to 100 mph. He struck another vehicle during the chase. According to the criminal complaint he admitted to drinking and taking heroin before the crashes.
No one was seriously injured in the two crashes.
At his sentencing hearing Monday, Backhaus apologized for his behavior, saying he fled in part because he was concerned about the safety of the dog that was in the car with him and that he wanted to drop the dog off at home. “I feel terrible about my daughters and I’m embarrassed and ashamed of myself,” he said.
Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Larisa Benitez-Morgan told Backhaus that he has had a series of chances to turn his life around in the past when he was given drug and alcohol treatment after past convictions. “You’ve been acting like someone who thinks you can do whatever you want to do whenever you want to do it,” Benitez-Morgan said, saying given that Backhaus had past chances the court’s focus had to shift to protecting the public.
Benitez-Morgan sentenced Backhaus to five years in prison for the first-degree recklessly endangering safety conviction, followed by four years for the operating while intoxicated charge and six months in jail for the hit-and-run convictions. The prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He will be eligible for a substance abuse treatment program that could shave years off his prison sentence.
“I wish you luck because something has to change, Mr. Backhaus. You can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again,” Benitez-Morgan said.
