High-speed chase, drunken-driving crashes lead to nine-year prison sentence

A drunken high-speed chase that included two minor hit-and-run crashes will send a 53-year-old Milwaukee man to prison for nine years.

Brian Backhaus had pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing police, two counts of hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated-fifth offense for the January 2020 that ended with a rollover crash on Sheridan Road at Highway E in Somers.

Backhaus is alleged to have struck a van on Highway E in Somers at about 10 a.m. and then fled Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies at speeds of up to 100 mph. He struck another vehicle during the chase. According to the criminal complaint he admitted to drinking and taking heroin before the crashes.

No one was seriously injured in the two crashes.

At his sentencing hearing Monday, Backhaus apologized for his behavior, saying he fled in part because he was concerned about the safety of the dog that was in the car with him and that he wanted to drop the dog off at home. “I feel terrible about my daughters and I’m embarrassed and ashamed of myself,” he said.