High speed leads to Tuesday crash at Highways 50 and 31; Waukegan man cited
alert

High speed leads to Tuesday crash at Highways 50 and 31; Waukegan man cited

A 23-year-old Waukegan, Ill., man traveling at a high rate of speed south on Green Bay Road early Tuesday morning faces at least two traffic citations after he caused a rollover crash on Highway 50.

A Pleasant Prairie Police officer reportedly observed David Laracuente traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour and turned around in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but by that time Laracuente had unsuccessfully navigated a left-hand turn onto Highway 50 and crashed into a vehicle, according to police.

“We weren’t pursuing (the vehicle),” Pleasant Prairie Police Chief David Smetana said. “The officer saw the speeding violation and turned around to potentially go after the car, and the accident had happened.”

The occupant of the vehicle that was struck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, Kenosha Sgt. Leo Viola said. The crash resulted in the victim’s vehicle rolling over.

The crash occurred at the Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie municipal line.

Viola said Laracuente was issued tickets for traveling too fast for conditions and for failing to yield to the right of way. It was unknown Tuesday morning if additional citations would be issued from either jurisdiction.

Tags

