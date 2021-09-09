High-speed pursuit ends in arrest of 16-year-old girl, and two men attempting to elude police

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police arrested three people, including a teenage driver, who fled at high speeds in the village as officers attempted a traffic stop at 39th Avenue south of 116th Street and eventually crashed the vehicle in the City of Kenosha early Thursday.

Officers took a 16-year-old Kenosha girl into custody after the vehicle crashed four miles later near 80th Street and 23rd Avenue, following the 1:30 a.m. incident. She was in custody at juvenile detention facility as authorities have recommended charges of fleeing and eluding, second degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrested and possession of cocaine, according to a police press release.

Authorities also arrested two others -- a 22-year-old Kenosha man and an 18-year-old man from Waukegan. Both are being held in the Kenosha County Jail on recommended charges of obstructing officers.

According to the release, a village officer attempted to stop the vehicle for equipment and registration violations. The vehicle had been traveling northbound in the 18800 block of 39th Avenue, southwest of the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.

