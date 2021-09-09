High-speed pursuit ends in arrest of 16-year-old girl, two men attempting to elude police

PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Police arrested three people, including a teenage driver, who fled at high speeds in the village as officers attempted a traffic stop at 39th Avenue south of 116th Street and eventually crashed the vehicle in the City of Kenosha early Thursday.
Officers took a 16-year-old Kenosha girl into custody after the vehicle crashed four miles later near 80th Street and 23rd Avenue, following the 1:30 a.m. incident. She was in custody at juvenile detention facility as authorities have recommended charges of fleeing and eluding, second degree reckless endangerment, resisting arrested and possession of cocaine, according to a police press release.
Authorities also arrested two others -- a 22-year-old Kenosha man and an 18-year-old man from Waukegan. Both are being held in the Kenosha County Jail on recommended charges of obstructing officers.
According to the release, a village officer attempted to stop the vehicle for equipment and registration violations. The vehicle had been traveling northbound in the 18800 block of 39th Avenue, southwest of the Pleasant Prairie History Museum.
Police said vehicle stopped abruptly and then accelerated at a high rate of speed, estimated around 80 miles per hour, in the 9700 block of 39th Avenue. The officer then activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The fleeing vehicle continued at dangerously high speeds attempting to elude the police squad.
The vehicle turned eastbound onto 85th Street from 39th Avenue and headed northbound on 30th Avenue from 85th Street. It eventually slowed to a stop, and a passenger sitting in the back seat exited the vehicle, dropping an item. The passenger then returned to the vehicle, which fled again from the officer.
The pursuit continued into the City of Kenosha, according to the release.
As the vehicle attempted to make a high-speed turn from 80th Street onto 23rd Avenue, it struck a curb, upon which the impact disabled it. Passengers in the front and rear seats of the vehicle exited the vehicle fleeing on foot. They were later apprehended by a Pleasant Prairie officer and officers from the Kenosha Police Department who assisted, according to the release.
Police Chief David Smetana called the incident both dangerous and violent.
“This pursuit, and the evidence officers located, highlights the dangers that officers face on every shift and the potential risks these types of dangerous and violent pursuits pose to the public,” he said.