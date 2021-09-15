Hoax call brings large police response to Kenosha neighborhood

A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the neighborhood.

Sgt. Leo Viola said that police received a 911 call from a man at 7:45 a.m. who said he was inside a home in the 2500 block of 47th Court, that he had beaten his girlfriend with a hammer and that she was unconscious and not breathing. The man said on the call that police would have to kill him. The name the caller used was that of a person associated with the house, Viola said.

Viola said the department sent a large number of officers to the address in response to the call prepared for what they were anticipating could be a barricade situation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead they found the homeowners at home completely unaware of the call and with no problems happening at the house.

Viola said the department is now investigating the call as a “swatting” incident. In swatting, harassers use hoax 911 calls to draw armed emergency services to a targeted home, the term derived from police SWAT teams.