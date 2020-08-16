Home invasion defendant found competent, faces hearing

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 34-year-old Kenosha man who is charged with five felonies after a violent home invasion last December was found competent to proceed after a hearing Tuesday in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Calvin L. Richardson will be back in court for a preliminary hearing Aug. 20 at 9:45 a.m.

Richardson is charged with felony counts of burglary, use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery with use of force, first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

The defendant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

Kenosha police were called to a home in the 2000 block of 61st Street on Dec. 9, 2019, where they found a man bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. The man, who was losing consciousness, also had duct tape around his forearms.

The victim, who was treated for his injuries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, said the defendant asked to use his phone. As the two were in the house, a man the victim had never seen before knocked on the door and pointed a handgun at his face.