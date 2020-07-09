Homicide conviction overturned, man should have been able to claim self-defense

Myszkewicz saw Johnson at the computer. Johnson testified that Myszkewicz recognized him, knew he had found the pornography and knew he was going to prison.

Myszkewicz lunged at Johnson, who couldn’t remember what happened next.

Myszkewicz died after being shot by a .40-caliber pistol that Johnson brought to the home.

Walworth County Circuit Judge Kristine Drettwan refused to instruct the jury it could consider that Johnson had acted in self-defense. Drettwan based her decision on Myszkewicz being unarmed at the time, naked from the waist up and had been shot five times including in the back and in the head.

Jurors found Johnson guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and he was sentenced in November 2017 to 25 years in prison.

‘Castle Doctrine’ used in appeal

On appeal, Johnson’s right to self-defense was balanced against Myszkewicz right under the “Castle Doctrine,” which allows a person to use deadly force to protect them self while inside their home.

Even though Johnson had a gun, the Castle Doctrine did not apply to Myszkewicz because he had engaged in an illegal act, possessing child pornography on his computer, the appeals court concluded.