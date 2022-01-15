Homicide investigation from 2020 leads to subsequent drug charges against two from Kenosha

An investigation into the February 2020 killing of a Gurnee, Ill., man has has led to several subsequent drug-related charges against two individuals, including one earlier charged with that homicide.

Tatiana M. Soens-Francetic, 33, of the 3500 block of Roosevelt Road, Kenosha, is charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver other Schedule I controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver THC and four felony counts of neglecting a child.

If convicted of all charges, she faces a maximum possible prison term of 57.5 years in prison, plus 40 years extended supervision and a total fine of $300,000. She is free from custody on a $2,500 cash bond and has a final pre-trial conference June 13 before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

Also charged is Michael T. Frazier, 38, of the 3500 block of Monarch Drive, who faces the same four drug-related charges as Soens-Francetic.

Frazier and Shaquel Harris, 28, of Kenosha, were previously charged with felony first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting death of Malik Boyd, 23, of Gurnee, Ill.

The drug-related charges filed against Frazier carry a maximum possible prison term of 60 years, plus six months, 32 years extended supervision and a fine of $260,000. Frazier remains in custody on a total bond of $1.25 million in both cases. He has a status conference on the drug and homicide charges Feb. 9 before Rossell.

According to the criminal complaint, while police spoke with Frazier about the 2020 homicide they developed probable cause to search the residence where he and Soens-Francetic stayed. When police searched the residence, they found four children who live there at the home. In a mason jar they found 12.6 grams of THC, 53.6 grams of cocaine, 48.4 grams of MDMA (ecstasy, about 124 pills) and 15.5 grams of oxycodone (24 pills).

Police reported the drugs were not hidden, and a jar on top of the dresser was only three feet high and easily accessible to any child that could walk. Police also stated that about two feet away from the drugs was a baby's crib, the complaint states.

During the search warrant, police also seized $4,500 in U.S. currency. Frazier's cell phone was seized, searched and indicated that Soens-Francetic "was complicit in dealing narcotics with defendant Frazier," the complaint states.

Homicide case

Frazier and Harris, who also is in custody on a $1 million cash bond, are accused of in the death of Boyd, who was shot in the neck after he and a group of friends left the Rain Bar and Lounge, 3000 Roosevelt Road, at about 2 a.m. on Feb. 29, 2020.

Authorities have previously said they believe Boyd was a victim of mistaken identity. Boyd and Frazier were at the bar together that night, witnesses said. The criminal complaint states that Frazier had been beaten up months earlier by a man who reportedly was similar in size and appearance to the victim.

Frazier and Harris have denied any involvement, and said they ran because they heard gunshots. Harris, who also is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, has a status conference Feb. 3 before Rossell.

Court records indicate a motion to sever the case between the two defendants was granted by Rossell on Dec. 21.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.