Homicide suspect bound over for trial; Darnell Ridgeway charged in Briarcliff Apartments shooting

The first-degree intentional homicide case against a 25-year-old Kenosha man will head to trial.
Darnell L. Ridgeway, charged in the May 15 shooting death of Dayshawn Davis, will remain in custody on a $1 million cash bond following a preliminary hearing Friday morning before Racine County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Repischak.
Repischak bound the case over for trial after brief testimony by Kenosha Police Detective Eric Kukowski. Ridgeway, who pleaded not guilty at the end of the hearing, is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 16.
A jury trial before Judge Bruce E. Schroeder is set to begin Nov. 15. Repischak granted a motion by defense attorney Francesco Bailistrieri for a substitute judge in the case.
During questioning by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley, Kukowski testified that Davis suffered from multiple gunshot wounds to his face and chest. It was previously reported that Davis had been shot 15 times.
“There was multiple spent casings,” Kukowski said.
Directly below Davis, who was found in the family/living room area of the apartment, were bullet strikes in the floor, Kukowski said.
“The angle of the bullet strikes suggested that a gun was fired vertically, up to down at somebody laying on the floor,” he said.
Argument over spilled water
The criminal complaint alleges that Ridgeway killed Davis during an argument in his apartment at the Briarcliff Apartments, 2002 89th St. The complaint states that Ridgeway’s brother, Tyshawn, had been living with him in the apartment, but he had kicked him out the day before during an argument about spilled water.
In the moments before the shooting, the complaint states the defendant came home to find his brother had returned and was in the apartment with his cousin and Davis, the cousin’s boyfriend.
During an ensuing argument, the complaint states that Darnell Ridgeway is alleged to have shot Davis after he stepped in when the defendant shoved Davis’ girlfriend.
Tyshawn Ridgeway, 19, and a 17-year-old cousin fled the apartment after the shooting, according to the complaint. Tyshawn Ridgeway was arrested in Lake County, Illinois, after a chase with police.
The younger Ridgeway faces felony charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding police. He is free on a $10,000 cash bond and is due in court for an arraignment before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason A. Rossell.
Kukowski testified that Tyshawn Ridgeway stated Darnell Ridgeway and his girlfriend returned to the apartment early May 14, and found the door to the apartment had been locked.
At that point, the two entered the apartment “by force,” according to what Tyshawn Ridgeway told police during an interview, Kukowski testified.
“(Tyshawn stated) there was a verbal argument that took place within the apartment,” Kukowski said. “Inevitably, Darnell Ridgeway was in a possession of a firearm and shot Dayshawn Davis.”
Tayshawn Ridgeway told police the victim had a gun in his possession.
“(He) did not do anything aggressive or fire it during this altercation,” Kukowski testified.
Cross examination
Ridgeway’s co-defense attorney, Kristyne Watson, questioned Kukowski about who legally was on the lease in the apartment, because she said it was important to determine who had the right to be there.
Graveley objected to that question, but was overruled by Repischak.
“We’re talking about a case where intent is an issue, and there were statements made by the detective about somebody forcing entry, assuming my client is the one forcing entry into an apartment that’s not his,” Watson said. “I think the state opened the door to some questions about whose apartment that actually is.”
Kukowski said he did not know who was on the lease or actually owned that apartment.
Watson also asked the detective to define his statement that Davis didn’t do anything “aggressive” with the firearm he had in his possession.
“(That means) not raising it to point it at anybody, not firing it,” Kukowski said.
Kukowski said he couldn’t recall if the question was asked about who may have pulled out their gun first during the argument.