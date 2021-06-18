Homicide suspect bound over for trial; Darnell Ridgeway charged in Briarcliff Apartments shooting

At that point, the two entered the apartment “by force,” according to what Tyshawn Ridgeway told police during an interview, Kukowski testified.

“(Tyshawn stated) there was a verbal argument that took place within the apartment,” Kukowski said. “Inevitably, Darnell Ridgeway was in a possession of a firearm and shot Dayshawn Davis.”

Tayshawn Ridgeway told police the victim had a gun in his possession.

“(He) did not do anything aggressive or fire it during this altercation,” Kukowski testified.

Cross examination

Ridgeway’s co-defense attorney, Kristyne Watson, questioned Kukowski about who legally was on the lease in the apartment, because she said it was important to determine who had the right to be there.

Graveley objected to that question, but was overruled by Repischak.

“We’re talking about a case where intent is an issue, and there were statements made by the detective about somebody forcing entry, assuming my client is the one forcing entry into an apartment that’s not his,” Watson said. “I think the state opened the door to some questions about whose apartment that actually is.”