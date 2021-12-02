Homicide suspect in Illinois deaths arrested in Salem Lakes

Deputies with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department took a man into custody at a residence in Salem Lakes early Thursday morning who was wanted in a double homicide in Algonquin, Ill.

Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff's Department said officials in Algonquin requested assistance in locating Maxim Parnov, 36, who is charged with two felony counts of concealing a homicide death.

Wright said late Thursday morning that Parnov currently is in custody in the Kenosha County Jail awaiting extradition to Illinois and had not yet been processed throug formal booking procedures.

According to online media reports, Algonquin Police were called to a home in the 400 block of La Fox River Drive on Tuesday after a male and a female who lived there had not shown up at work. Their bodies were found Wednesday.

Algonquin Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said Thursday morning the incident hasn't officially been termed a homicide, but it's being investigated as such. He added that several agencies in Illinois pursued Parnov throughout Wednesday, including searches at O'Hare International Airport.

Markham was unsure how Parnov, who was taken into custody without incident, ended up in Kenosha County. The investigation is continuing.

