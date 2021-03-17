Homicide trial Day 3: Witnesses recount Martice Fuller's actions after the Juga shooting

While at the house in Racine, Seymour said, the news came on the television. A news report about Juga’s shooting listed Fuller as the suspect, with his photograph on television.

Seymour testified that his mother became agitated.

“She started to put him (Fuller) out," Seymour said.

Seymour testified that he and Fuller walked to Seymour’s sister’s house, where Fuller was taken into custody on the way there. While walking, Seymour said, they dropped a gun that was wrapped in a diaper and sealed in a plastic bag into a sewer grate. Seymour eventually took police to find the gun, which ballistic tests showed fired the five shots that killed Juga and the two shots that injured her mother.

On the stand, Seymour testified that he had at first lied to police about his interactions with Fuller.

“I was scared to tell on my own 'cuz,' to tell you the truth,” Seymour testified.

He said he eventually told the truth because he was worried that police were trying to tie him to the shooting and because of the heat on his family.

“The heat was on, it was eventually going to come out,” Seymour said.