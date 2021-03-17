Homicide trial Day 3: Witnesses recount Martice Fuller's actions after the Juga shooting

BRISTOL — On the afternoon 15-year-old Kaylie Juga was killed, a woman who had often welcomed her son’s friend Martice Fuller into their home heard a door slam, and then the sound of someone crying.
Aleshia Stargell was at her home in Kenosha recovering from knee surgery. Earlier in the day, Fuller had been briefly at her home along with her son, who had asked if Fuller could spend the night. But she had heard Fuller leave earlier, and her son had left to return to school for an event.
Sometime around 3:30 p.m. on May 9, 2019, within 30 minutes of Juga’s shooting death, Stargell testified she heard someone else in the apartment.
“I heard a door slam,” Stargell testified. “Then I heard crying, a wailing. It wasn’t normal crying.”
Did she see who was crying, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked.
“It was Martice," Stargell answered.
Fuller, now 17, was 15 when he was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his former girlfriend Kaylie Juga and with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Juga’s mother Stephanie Juga at their west-side Kenosha home.
Fuller's emotions recounted
On Wednesday, the third day of Fuller’s trial, a series of friends and relatives testified that Fuller had been angry and depressed in the weeks before Juga was killed. He had been expelled from Bradford High School because of his controlling behavior toward Juga and kicked off the football team, where sports had been the center of most of his friendships.
After an argument with his family, Fuller had been kicked out of his home and moved from one friend’s home to the next — a series of friends asking their parents if Fuller could stay in spare bedrooms or on couches.
He told one friend he was trying to get a gun because he wanted to harm himself. That friend refused to help him. He told others he was attempting to get a gun for self protection.
Days before Juga’s murder, Fuller was sleeping at the home of a longtime friend, Dezarea Flores-Weyrauch. Flores-Weyrauch testified Wednesday that while he was staying at her home, Fuller told her that Juga’s actions had ruined his life.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley asked Flores-Weyrauch, "Did he say what he wanted to do?"
“That he wanted to kill her,” Flores-Weyrauch answered.
"Did he say how he would kill her?" Graveley asked.
“With a gun,” Flores-Weyrauch said.
Graveley asked, "Did he suggest that you should help him kill her?"
"He did," Flores-Weyrauch responded.
Graveley asked what her emotions were during that conversation.
“I didn’t really have any emotions about it,” she said. “I didn’t think he would really do it. I thought he was talking out of anger.”
Text messages sent
Prosecutors allege that Fuller had planned the shooting, getting a ride to Stargell’s home, who lived nearby. They allege he had a bicycle stashed nearby, along with clothing to change into for the shooting, which he changed back out of afterward.
A series of friends testified that shortly after the shooting, they received messages from Fuller asking for a ride from the area near Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, which is just south of the subdivision where the Juga family lived.
Aleshia Stargell testified that when a crying Fuller turned up at her home, she asked him why he was upset, and he told her he was trying to reach his mother. Stargell testified that she tried to reach Fuller’s mother by call and text, but as she was texting Fuller’s mother at about 3:47 p.m., Fuller left the house.
"Did he say something that concerned you?" Graveley asked.
“At the time it didn’t concern me,” Stargell said. “He said, ‘If anyone comes looking for me, I wasn’t here.'"
Driven to Racine
Fuller’s cousin, Dontrell Seymour, testified that Fuller reached out to him on Facebook Messenger and asked for a ride to Racine. Seymour said he told Fuller to meet him at a relative’s home in Kenosha and that Seymour’s girlfriend then gave them a ride to Seymour’s mother’s house in Racine. Seymour said Fuller seemed upset, but “nothing extra.”
While at the house in Racine, Seymour said, the news came on the television. A news report about Juga’s shooting listed Fuller as the suspect, with his photograph on television.
Seymour testified that his mother became agitated.
“She started to put him (Fuller) out," Seymour said.
Seymour testified that he and Fuller walked to Seymour’s sister’s house, where Fuller was taken into custody on the way there. While walking, Seymour said, they dropped a gun that was wrapped in a diaper and sealed in a plastic bag into a sewer grate. Seymour eventually took police to find the gun, which ballistic tests showed fired the five shots that killed Juga and the two shots that injured her mother.
On the stand, Seymour testified that he had at first lied to police about his interactions with Fuller.
“I was scared to tell on my own 'cuz,' to tell you the truth,” Seymour testified.
He said he eventually told the truth because he was worried that police were trying to tie him to the shooting and because of the heat on his family.
“The heat was on, it was eventually going to come out,” Seymour said.
The trial is expected to continue through Friday at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol.