Homicides, shootings on the uptick in Kenosha County as incidents nationwide grab the spotlight

The three deaths Sunday at the Somers House brought to eight the total number of homicides in the county so far this year. Of those, five of the victims were killed by gunfire.
Gun violence has been on the increase in Kenosha County over the last several years.
In the City of Kenosha, Kenosha Police have been called to 267 shots-fired 911 calls from Jan. 1 through April 5 this year, according to data provided to the city Police and Fire Commission. Not all of those calls turn out to be actual gunfire, but police sources say they have seen an increase in calls in which shell casings are found, property is damaged by gunfire, and people have been injured. The department has been on 73 weapons calls this year.
Concern over the increase in gun violence led Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley in late 2019 to designate one of the assistant prosecutors in his office as a gun crimes specialist. The Kenosha Police Department recently created a new unit within the department devoted to addressing gun violence in the city.
The Somers deaths were the latest in a string of mass shootings across the county, including the killing of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday. Last month, four people were killed in an office shooting in California, eight people were shot dead at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
Anthony Davis, president of the Kenosha NAACP, said he was dismayed by growing gun violence in the city and mass shootings in America. “It’s gotten out of control,” he said, saying he was speaking as a resident of the community, not in his leadership role for the organization.
“I don’t have the answer, but I know there has to be some changes and our government has to address it, but they’re worried about votes,” Davis said. “Every couple days now we’ve got these mass shootings and our government is not going to do a thing about it.”