Huffhines case moving forward slowly as COVID-19 complicates meetings with attorneys

Tyler Huffhines — the alleged ringleader of a THC vaping and manufacturer business — will make a court appearance later this month focused on a state plea offer in the case.

Huffhines, 20, of Paddock Lake, was accused in September 2019, along with his mother Courtney and brother Jacob, of operating the black market business from a rented Bristol condominium and his mother’s Union Grove real estate office. They were allegedly using employees to manufacture 3,000 to 5,000 THC vape cartridges a day.

Attorneys for the Huffhines and the five employees charged in the operation made a court appearance through video Friday.

According to statements in the hearing, prosecutors have made plea offers to all of the defendants, but say those agreements will be withdrawn if the defendants file any legal motions in the case. The details of those plea offers have not been made public.

Attorneys for most of the defendants requested additional time to discuss the offers with their clients, saying it has been difficult to meet in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic. For those defendants, the next court hearings on the issue were delayed until August.

However, Mark Richards, defense attorney for Tyler Huffhines, asked to move more quickly for his client.