Illinois man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Somers Walmart

A 31-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous felony charges here after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a big box retailer on Sunday.

Brian Henryadam Davis, of Belvidere, Ill., was charged with felony retail theft by attempting to conceal $5,000 to $10,000 worth of merchandise, felony possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of felony bail jumping and two misdemeanor drug-related charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Davis made his initial appearance at Intake Court Tuesday and is being held on a $2,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 14.

On Sunday a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to Walmart, 3500 Brumback Blvd., for a report of retail theft in progress.

Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a store loss prevention officer. The loss prevention officer was reportedly observing an individual, later identified as Davis, concealing items in a foldable laundry hamper in his cart, according to the criminal complaint.

The deputy reportedly observed Davis via live surveillance footage “tossing” various items in the pharmacy aisle into his cart. Davis then reportedly selected various items at random and filled the laundry hamper with it. The loss prevention officer reportedly advised the deputy that Davis had already filled a whole other hamper and hid it on the bottom shelf in one of the aisles.

Davis then continued to make his way through the store, selecting numerous items, according to the complaint, filling the second hamper and entering the infant products aisle. Davis then reportedly opened up a stroller or car seat box, removed the product, and began dumping items from the hamper into the box. Davis then reportedly sealed the box back up. He then then allegedly went to grab the other hamper full of items and returned to the infant aisle to find another box to empty those items into.

Davis then made his way to the exit doors and pass the self-checkout area, according to the complaint, and then turned around and poured the items from the box into the cart. He then allegedly returned the boxes to the infant aisle. When deputies made contact Davis the items in his cart were recovered. The total value of the items found were approximately $7,650.

Another deputy made contact with Davis’s girlfriend. She reportedly stated that she was aware of the defendant’s intention to steal form Walmart prior to him entering the store.

Deputy Gyurina repntact with Madison Misitano, who identified herself as the defendant’s girlfriend. Madison stated that she was aware of the defendant’s intention to steal form Walmart prior to him entering the store. The girlfriend reportedly told deputies she told him not to do it and that he was only supposed to purchase pregnancy supplements for her.

When searched by deputies a “small straw with white residue inside of it” was reportedly found on Davis.

Davis reportedly stated that he would “use it for doing drugs,” according to the complaint.

After being placed in a squad car, Davis reportedly stated unprompted: “I’m going to be honest now. I was going to take the stuff, I came in to do that.”

Davis also reportedly stated, “hypothetically speaking, if I put the items in the boxes and buy them, but I never attempted to buy the boxes, hypothetically speaking I was not going to walk out. I was going to buy the boxes, hypothetically speaking. Would that have made a difference?”

When deputies search Davis’s vehicle they reportedly found a small wallet/purse bag that contained narcotics and narcotic equipment. A small bag of white powdery substance, another bag of a white crystal like substance, a glass pipe, and a medical syringe were located.

When questioned about the items in the vehicle, Davis reportedly stated “it could be both of ours, maybe it’s not, but you know I’m a drug addict” and “I’m going to take the blame for it.”

The powdery substance later tested positive for fentanyl and the crystal for cocaine.

At the time of the incident, according to court records, Davis was out on a $500 bond in Brown County for drug possession.