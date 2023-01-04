Illinois man charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety in Pleasant Prairie

An Evanston, Ill., man is accused of recklessly endangering safety after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement officers at high speeds in Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha earlier this week.

Michael J. Smith, 30, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing or eluding an officer while operating a vehicle, along with a handful of misdemeanors.

Smith appeared at Intake Court where Court Commissioner Loren Keating imposed a $15,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 11.

Around 5 a.m. on Monday a Pleasant Prairie Police officer was on patrol when he reportedly observed a northbound vehicle in the 11100 block of Green Bay Road and operating at a high rate of speed. The officer’s stationary radar reported that the vehicle was traveling 84 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The officer then activated his squad car’s emergency lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle, but the vehicle accelerated and continued northbound, according to the criminal complaint.

The vehicle failed to slow or stop for a red light at Green Bay Road and Highway 165, and changed lanes without signaling, “showing no regard for other motorists on the roadway,” according to the complaint.

Stop-sticks were then deployed near the 9100 and 8600 blocks of Green Bay Road. Failing to acknowledge the lights and sirens from three patrol squads pursuing the driver, the driver swerved to avoid the stop-sticks in the 9100 block of Green Bay Road. The stop-sticks at the 8600 block were struck by the vehicle, but the vehicle continued northbound on Green Bay Road. That’s when Kenosha Police were notified.

A Kenosha Police officer monitoring traffic in the 7200 block of Green Bay Road received a radio announcement about the vehicle Pleasant Prairie Police were pursing. This officer reportedly moved to the intersection of 75th Street and Green Bay Road to intercept the vehicle, and observed the vehicle northbound on Green Bay Road, approaching his location.

This officer also reportedly observed the vehicle fail to to stop at the intersection and proceeded through a red light going approximately 65 mph, even though the vehicle’s tires appeared to be deflating and the vehicle had smoke coming from it, and the front driver’s side tire came off the car.

This Kenosha Police officer also saw Pleasant Prairie Police pursuing the vehicle.

Traveling on three wheels with one possibly already flat, the vehicle continued fleeing northbound on Green Bay Road but slowed to an immediate stop in front of the Kenosha News building, 6535 Green Bay Road.

The driver’s door immediately opened and a male exited the vehicle. The male reportedly ran northeast into the Kenosha News parking lot and continually looked back the Kenosha Police officer as he ran from him.

The officer reportedly yelled for the man to “let me see your hands.” The male eventually slowed to a stop, turned and looked at the officer, and put his hands in the air. The officer was able to handcuff the male, identified by Illinois driver’s license as Smith.

While the officer was attempting to search Smith he reportedly pulled his body away from the officer and tried to spin and face him.

The total pursuit of the vehicle was 4.5 miles, according to Pleasant Prairie Police, topping speeds of 112 according to the complaint.

Smith’s breath reportedly smelled strongly of alcohol and marijuana. His eyes were red, glassy, and his pupils were dilated, according to the complaint. On Smith’s person, officers reportedly found a red and silver folded knife.

After he was placed in the squad car, Smith was reportedly slurring words and swore at officers.

Inside Smith’s vehicle, officers located a small, unopened bottle of Fireball whiskey. In the backseat, officers found marijuana inside a rolled cigarette.

