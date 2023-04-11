A 46-year-old Illinois man is facing numerous charges after fleeing from Kenosha County sheriff’s deputies.

Joshua Slaten, 46, of Holiday Hills, Ill., is charged with felonies of attempting to flee or elude officers and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He’s also facing misdemeanors of concealing stolen property and possession of THC.

Around 1:15 on Monday a Kenosha County sheriff’s deputy was advised of a high-speed chase coming from the Illinois and northbound on County Highway W. Law enforcement from Illinois terminated their pursuit at the state line and a Kenosha County deputy began to search for the vehicle, and located it in the area of the 7500 block of County Highway W in the Town of Randall.

The deputy, according to the criminal complaint, turned around and attempted to catch up to the vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy reported that his squad was going approximately 92 mph and his distance to the vehicle was not closing. The deputy reportedly initiated his emergency lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle instead sped up and sped through the intersection at County Highway FR. The vehicle eventually pulled over in the area of the 9100 block of County Highway FR.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Slaten and was taken into custody at gunpoint. Slaten reportedly said he ran because he had a suspended driver’s license and finally stopped for law enforcement because he did not want to get into an accident. Illinois law enforcement eventually arrived on scene and confirmed Slaten’s vehicle was the one in the high-speed pursuit.

Deputies reportedly found drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle along with marijuana. Slaten also reportedly had a license and credit card belonging to someone else inside his wallet.

Slaten made his initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in Intake Court where Court Commission Loren Keating imposed a $25,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for April 19.

