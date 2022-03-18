Illinois man held on $15K bond after high-speed chase

A 17-year-old Illinois man is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after he allegedly led Pleasant Prairie police on a high-speed chase last weekend.

Dylan A. Schwerin, of Winthrop Harbor, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 25, for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

Schwerin is charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony count of attempting to elude/flee an officer. If convicted of all charges, he faces a maximum possible prison term of 16 years, six months, plus 12 years extended supervision and a $60,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, a Pleasant Prairie police officer observed Schwerin’s vehicle southbound on Highway 32 with a non-working rear license plate lamp. The officer also stated it appeared to be traveling in excess of the 45 mph posted speed limit.

As the officer gave pursuit, Schwerin allegedly pulled into the right turn lane to head west on Highway 165, but then pulled back into the lane of travel and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The officer reported the vehicle sped away in excess of 90 mph southbound on Highway 32 and passed other vehicles in the oncoming lanes.

The pursuit continued south before the officer ended the chase because of safety concerns and its proximity to the Illinois border.

Winthrop Harbor Police were contacted and went to Schwerin’s residence in the 1400 block of East Road. The Pleasant Prairie officer responded to the home and recognized the vehicle at that address as the one he had pursued.

Schwerin admitted he knew there was a police officer in pursuit and stated he “intentionally fled” from the squad car, according to the complaint.

