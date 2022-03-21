Illinois men face felony charges connected to high-speed chase in the Village of Somers

Two Illinois men face felony charges in connection with a high-speed chase Feb. 13 in the Village of Somers.
Xzevia D. Conner, 23, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and James L. Thompson, 44, of Waukegan, Ill., each have been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer.
Thompson also is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.
Connor will make an initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 30 before Commissioner Larry Keating. Court records show a $100,000 arrest warrant was issued for Thompson on March 4.
According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a vehicle being driven by Conner with a temporary registration plate that was unreadable heading southbound on Highway 31. Thompson was reportedly a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, according to the complaint.
At that point, another vehicle pulled behind the traffic stop, and when questioned the driver of the latest vehicle stating she was friends with the people in the Jeep that had been stopped and was waiting for them.
People are also reading…
When police attempted to have Thompson exit the vehicle, they observed a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana in his hand,” the complaint states. Thompson allegedly continued to refuse to exit, and another passenger jumped out. Conner then get into the back seat, and Thompson drove away from the scene of the traffic stop.
The pursuit reached speeds of about 95 mph as Thompson drove past Highway K and approached Highway 50, according to the complaint. Deputies terminated the pursuit when it reached Highways 165 and 31.
Court records show that Thompson has three active warrants for his arrest.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, March 15, 2022
Today's mugshots: March 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Patrick Hernandez
Patrick Hernandez, 1900 block of Arthur Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon), negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Lisa M. Maldonado
Lisa M. Maldonado, 1500 block of Augusta Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to manufacture/distribute/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Xavier Desun Taylor
Xavier Desun Taylor, 1600 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, misdemeanor battery, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Seth A. Geyer
Seth A. Geyer, 300 block of South Stuart Road, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams), possession of THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.