Illinois men face felony charges connected to high-speed chase in the Village of Somers

Two Illinois men face felony charges in connection with a high-speed chase Feb. 13 in the Village of Somers.

Xzevia D. Conner, 23, of Hawthorn Woods, Ill., and James L. Thompson, 44, of Waukegan, Ill., each have been charged with felony counts of attempting to flee/elude an officer.

Thompson also is charged with felony second-degree recklessly endangering safety, along with a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

Connor will make an initial appearance in Kenosha County Circuit Court on March 30 before Commissioner Larry Keating. Court records show a $100,000 arrest warrant was issued for Thompson on March 4.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy observed a vehicle being driven by Conner with a temporary registration plate that was unreadable heading southbound on Highway 31. Thompson was reportedly a front-seat passenger in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

At that point, another vehicle pulled behind the traffic stop, and when questioned the driver of the latest vehicle stating she was friends with the people in the Jeep that had been stopped and was waiting for them.

When police attempted to have Thompson exit the vehicle, they observed a small bag of what appeared to be marijuana in his hand,” the complaint states. Thompson allegedly continued to refuse to exit, and another passenger jumped out. Conner then get into the back seat, and Thompson drove away from the scene of the traffic stop.

The pursuit reached speeds of about 95 mph as Thompson drove past Highway K and approached Highway 50, according to the complaint. Deputies terminated the pursuit when it reached Highways 165 and 31.

Court records show that Thompson has three active warrants for his arrest.

