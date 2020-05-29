Illinois officer faces 10 child porn charges

A 47-year-old Salem man, who is a police officer in Tower Lakes (Ill.), faces 10 charges of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Mark A. Paglini remains in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Each felony charge carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison.
Paglini is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.
According to the criminal complaint:
On May 19, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation received information about an account that contained images of minor females. Computer logs revealed that the user was using a Canadian Virtual Private Network that is known for hosting child pornography.
Other accounts were located with the same images, as well as new ones. The complaint states the accounts were looking to meet and communicate with other users for a “meet and greet.”
One of the females pictured was about 10-11 years old when the photo was taken in 2005, the complaint states. Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the defendant’s home and seized numerous electronic items.
Ten images were located on a laptop computer, each depicting a prepubescent female. The defendant declined to speak to investigators, according to the complaint.
