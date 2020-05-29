You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois officer faces 10 child porn charges
View Comments

Illinois officer faces 10 child porn charges

{{featured_button_text}}
court gavel

A 47-year-old Salem man, who is a police officer in Tower Lakes (Ill.), faces 10 charges of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Mark A. Paglini remains in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. Each felony charge carries a maximum fine of $100,000 and 25 years in prison.

Paglini is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint:

On May 19, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation received information about an account that contained images of minor females. Computer logs revealed that the user was using a Canadian Virtual Private Network that is known for hosting child pornography.

Other accounts were located with the same images, as well as new ones. The complaint states the accounts were looking to meet and communicate with other users for a “meet and greet.”

One of the females pictured was about 10-11 years old when the photo was taken in 2005, the complaint states. Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the defendant’s home and seized numerous electronic items.

Ten images were located on a laptop computer, each depicting a prepubescent female. The defendant declined to speak to investigators, according to the complaint.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders
Crime & Courts

Racine plans to 'publicly identify' businesses that violate orders

  • Updated

“Like many in Racine, I will be closely watching which businesses are protecting their employees and their customers, and which ones are not. I will not hesitate to publicly acknowledge good actors and bad ones,” Mayor Cory Mason said. “If cases are traced to a business because of violations of this new order, we will publicly identify that business and they will be shut down.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics