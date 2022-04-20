Illinois woman arrested again for causing disturbance in Kenosha County

The Illinois woman facing numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot last week was arrested again this week.

Karen A. Kline, 52, was charged Monday with felony bail jumping, reporting a false emergency to 911, disorderly conduct and possession of THC.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, Kenosha Police responded to the Country Inn & Suites, 7011 122nd Ave., for a caller who repeatedly called 911 when there was no emergency, according to the criminal complaint. The caller was using a telephone number associated with Kline, who is already facing charges for this same offense in Kenosha County.

When officers arrived at the hotel, they were reportedly flagged down by Kline, who was standing in the parking lot next to her rental car. An officer reportedly observed three bottles of wine in the rental car, and she reportedly admitted that they were hers. She also smelled of marijuana and turned over a marijuana joint in her hand, which later tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinols and fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Kline reportedly said she called 911 because she wanted her coat that had been seized during her last arrest. She was reportedly irate and talking about God wanting it to snow.

She was arrested after the marijuana was located on her, and then began to act erratically, according to the complaint. She reportedly demanded water and told an officer to take her to the hospital to get an IV. The officer drove her to Froedtert South Hospital. At the hospital, the Kline allegedly caused a disturbance by yelling profanities at the staff. Nurses closed the doors to other rooms in the emergency department to prevent Kline from disturbing other patients.

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set a $3,000 cash bond last week after Kline was charged with felonies of calling 911 with false emergencies and possession of narcotics, along with misdemeanors of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A competency hearing is set for May 6. She is being represented by a public defender.

