Illinois woman charged with battery for alleged assault on jail inmate

A 26-year-old Lake Villa, Ill., woman, already with three pending felony cases in Kenosha County, picked up a fourth felony charge this week.

Taylor L. Sanchez, of the 3700 block of North Hampshire Lane, now has three cases for battery to prisoners after she allegedly beat up a fellow inmate at the Kenosha County Jail on Feb. 21.

Two of Sanchez’s three other pending cases involve alleged battery to other prisoners, while the third involves making a threat to a law enforcement officer. Sanchez is being held in jail on a $1,500 cash bond in the most recent case and has a total cash bond in all four of $13,000.

She is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Tuesday for an adjourned initial appearance before Commissioner Larry Keating.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched to the jail for a report of a battery.

The deputy spoke to a correctional officer, who stated that Sanchez walked into a cell and began striking the victim multiple times with closed fists. Officers gave the victim ice and Tylenol for pain and swelling. The deputy observed multiple quarter-sized bumps on her forehead, as well as swelling and redness, along with a small scratch on her left elbow.

Sanchez reportedly claimed the victim stated, “I’m going to kill you” from her cell, so she protected herself.

When asked how many times she struck the victim, Sanchez allegedly responded, “I don’t know, 2,708 times,” and began laughing, according to the complaint. Sanchez said the victim did nothing physical to her, and also made comments about a second individual had told her to hit the victim.

