Illinois woman charged with felony stalking

A 64-year-old Oak Park, Ill., woman faces a felony charge of stalking for allegedly harassing a man beginning in June 2020.

Ada R. Patete made her initial appearance Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court. Commissioner Larry Keating set a $1,500 signature bond for Patete, who will return for a preliminary hearing Nov. 16.

If convicted, she faces a fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint: Kenosha Police met with a man, who stated the defendant came to his residence last June, asked why he had been ignoring her and why he would not talk to her.

The incidents continued four times in October, the 27th through the 30th, when the victim saw the defendant parked in front of his home, which had happened several times previously. The victim also told police that Patete had contacted his co-workers about him.

The victim stated that Patete's behavior "made him feel nervous and paranoid."

When police spoke to Patete, she stated she did not know the victim and did not know how to contact him. Police found a pair of binoculars in her vehicle.