In-home care worker charged with theft

A 34-year-old Kenosha woman, formerly employed as an in-home care worker for a company in Milwaukee, faces six criminal charges for alleged thefts from a client.

Teisha M. Christensen, of the 7900 block of 60th Avenue, is charged with one felony count of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information, along with five misdemeanor counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

The felony carries a maximum possible prison sentence of three years, three years extended supervision and a fine of $10,000. Christensen is due to make her initial appearance before Kenosha County Circuit Court Commissioner Larry Keating on March 1 at 1 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputy spoke with the victim at her Village of Bristol residence Jan. 20, who stated that she and her husband require in-home health care on a daily basis. The woman stated workers had been sent from Home Instead, which is based in Milwaukee.

The woman stated she noticed several purchases for a guinea pig and other related items, but told the deputy she does have a guinea pig, along with one purchase from an online clothing company.

Christensen had been at the victims’ residence the past two months, the complaint states, and had been there Jan. 18, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. During that timeframe, the victim stated her credit card that is linked to an Amazon account was left next to her computer.

The address for the transactions was listed to the defendant’s, the complaint states.

According to the victim, her computer office is located away from she and her husband’s bedroom, so she cannot see if anyone is in there. She said she spoke to a supervisor for the health care company Jan. 20, and was told the defendant would no longer be coming to her house, and the company would cover any financial loss.

The deputy then spoke with a different worker at the home, who stated she saw Christensen in the computer office. The defendant allegedly stated “the stair chair was beeping, so I went in there to try and silence it.” The other worker also stated the computer was on at that time.

When the deputy spoke with Christensen, she admitted she uses the office computer to check her emails from “time to time.” She at first denied using the victim’s credit card, but when the deputy observed she had a guinea pig, she responded, “Oh yeah, I did make those purchase, but I thought I was on my own account.,” the complaint states.

In order to make those purchases, the deputy stated the defendant had to manually change the delivery address and the victim’s credit card number, the deputy stated, so he believed there was “no way she believed she was on her own account.”

After the defendant was confronted with the clothing purchase, she replied, “OK, I take full responsibility for all of it,” and then offered to pay for it with cash in her wallet.

The company supervisor told the deputy Christensen no longer is employed there, the company states.

A further check of the transactions revealed five total with an amount of $613.83. A sixth pending transaction from another clothing company was found Jan. 24, according to the complaint.

