Incident involving armed subject reported near Great Lakes Dragaway; suspect possibly shot

Deputies from Kenosha and Racine counties responded Monday evening to the area near Great Lakes Dragaway for a report of an active scene involving an armed subject.

According to initial scanner reports posted on Racine County News/Scanner Facebook page, there was a report that shots were fired and the suspect was down, but police have not yet confirmed that.

According to a Facebook post from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department:

At 4:49 p.m. “KSD Deputies are currently assisting Racine County Sheriff with an armed subject in the 18400 block of 1st Street near the Great Lakes Dragaway. The suspect is contained but not yet in custody. The area is not safe. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. More information to follow.”

At 5:27 p.m. It was updated to say, “The suspect is still contained. The area is not safe. Please continue to avoid the area.”

At 5:40 p.m. it was updated to say, “The area is secure, but remains an active scene. More information to follow.”

Media were directed to go to the Kenosha County Public Safety building where additional information would be released.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said, “Given the fact that the situation occurred in Kenosha County, the new Kenosha County Sheriff Dave Zoerner would be the one to answer questions."

