A Saturday incident that ended in gunfire in the employee parking lot at Amazon remains under investigation by Kenosha Police.

According to KPD Lt. Joe Nosalik, a man called police at 9:25 p.m. Saturday to report that someone had shot at his vehicle while he was at Amazon visiting a former girlfriend. The man was not injured, but his vehicle had been hit by bullets.

Nosalik said that during the investigation police learned the caller had been in an argument over text messages with a man employed at Amazon on Aug. 21, and had then driven to the warehouse where the two men continued their dispute during the employee’s break.

“There is evidence that the two exchanged words,” Nosalik said, and that the employee fired a gun at the caller when he was in his car. Nosalik said investigators believe that the caller may have accelerated his vehicle toward the other man before the shots were fired.

Nosalik said detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0