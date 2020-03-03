Intoxicated woman allegedly strikes teens, confuses officers

A Kenosha woman is facing felony charges after allegedly slapping multiple teens while intoxicated near the harbor.
Kasey R. Dunnington, 24, is charged with three counts of child abuse-recklessly cause harm following a Sunday incident in which she was found intoxicated by police near the Civil War Museum.
According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kenosha Police Department officers were called to the Civil War Museum at approximately 5:57 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police confronted Dunnington, who was slurring her words and stated that she was “trying to figure out how to push meat like elk and deer out of the grocery stores.”
As officers were attempting to communicate with Dunnington, multiple teenagers — ranging in age from 14 to 15 years old — approached officers stating that Dunnington had either “slapped them, struck them or even tried pushing them into the lake,” according to the complaint.
According to one of the girls, a 14-year-old, she and her friends had been at the pier at the mouth of the Kenosha Harbor and were taking pictures on their cellphones when Dunnington approached and started yelling at them and accusing them of “talking bad about her.”
Dunnington then allegedly slapped the 14-year-old on the left side of her face. Dunnington also allegedly slapped a second girl and attempted to push that girl into the lake. When that girl attempted to leave on her bike, Dunnington allegedly slapped her again.
After walking away from Dunnington, who at that time had a dog with her, Dunnington allegedly let her dog off its leash, allowing it to chase after the girls across a nearby park before they were able to get away. Dunnington then disappeared without her dog, which was later located and turned over to a KPD community service officer.
Dunnington was arrested by officers at the Civil War Museum and taken to Kenosha County Jail, where she told an officer that he did not “understand the crab boil of the situation,” according to the complaint.
Dunnington had her initial appearance in court Monday on the charges, where she was given a $1,000 signature bond. She will next appear in court on March 19 for a preliminary hearing.