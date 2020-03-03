Intoxicated woman allegedly strikes teens, confuses officers

A Kenosha woman is facing felony charges after allegedly slapping multiple teens while intoxicated near the harbor.

Kasey R. Dunnington, 24, is charged with three counts of child abuse-recklessly cause harm following a Sunday incident in which she was found intoxicated by police near the Civil War Museum.

According to the criminal complaint in the case, Kenosha Police Department officers were called to the Civil War Museum at approximately 5:57 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police confronted Dunnington, who was slurring her words and stated that she was “trying to figure out how to push meat like elk and deer out of the grocery stores.”

As officers were attempting to communicate with Dunnington, multiple teenagers — ranging in age from 14 to 15 years old — approached officers stating that Dunnington had either “slapped them, struck them or even tried pushing them into the lake,” according to the complaint.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

According to one of the girls, a 14-year-old, she and her friends had been at the pier at the mouth of the Kenosha Harbor and were taking pictures on their cellphones when Dunnington approached and started yelling at them and accusing them of “talking bad about her.”