Investigation into Benson Corners incident continues, suspect still hospitalized

The Racine County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate the shooting at Benson Corners in Bristol last week, with the department handling both the investigation into the actions of a homicide suspect who is alleged to have shot a police dog, and the officer-involved shooting that followed.
Racine County sheriff's Sgt. Michael Luell said the suspect, Allen M. Brown of Countryside, Ill., is still hospitalized. Brown was shot in the leg and abdomen by deputies Thursday after Brown, 33, allegedly shot the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department police dog Riggs after the dog tackled the man to the ground as he was running toward Highway 50.
Luell said Racine “is investigating the (officer-involved shooting) as well as Brown's criminal activity while in Bristol. Neither of these investigations are near conclusion.” Luell said that when Brown is released from the hospital, he will likely be held at the Racine County Jail.
Brown is the suspect in a double homicide in Chicago early Thursday. In that incident, a man was fatally shot at a bus stop in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood. The shooter then allegedly carjacked another person and shot and killed the owner of the car before fleeing in the vehicle. Chicago Police tracked the vehicle to Kenosha County and asked the Sheriff’s Department to check at the Benson Corners Shell Station, 20000 75th St. (Highway 50), in Bristol.
State law requires that police shootings be investigated by an outside agency. In this case, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department asked Racine County to handle the investigations. While that investigation is underway, the three Kenosha deputies involved in Thursday's incident are on administrative leave.
On Sunday, Riggs was released from a veterinary hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill., to a hero’s welcome, with an honor guard and dozens of K9 officers and police dogs lining up to greet Riggs and his handler Deputy Terry Tifft as he left the hospital. Hundreds of people also gathered at Clausen Park, 6501 87th Ave., to greet the deputy and his dog when they arrived back in Kenosha.
Be wary about donations
Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said Monday that citizens should be cautious about fundraisers for Riggs. Wright said there have been social media posts from people or businesses saying they are raising money for the dog.
“We haven’t gotten any confirmation that anything is a scam, and maybe these people have good intentions and intend to donate the money, but it is not anything that is coming through the department,” Wright said.
The department is suggesting that people who do want to make donations for Riggs and his recovery, or to the K9 program, should make donations directly to the Sheriff’s Department.