Investigation into Benson Corners incident continues, suspect still hospitalized

State law requires that police shootings be investigated by an outside agency. In this case, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department asked Racine County to handle the investigations. While that investigation is underway, the three Kenosha deputies involved in Thursday's incident are on administrative leave.

On Sunday, Riggs was released from a veterinary hospital in Buffalo Grove, Ill., to a hero’s welcome, with an honor guard and dozens of K9 officers and police dogs lining up to greet Riggs and his handler Deputy Terry Tifft as he left the hospital. Hundreds of people also gathered at Clausen Park, 6501 87th Ave., to greet the deputy and his dog when they arrived back in Kenosha.

Be wary about donations

Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said Monday that citizens should be cautious about fundraisers for Riggs. Wright said there have been social media posts from people or businesses saying they are raising money for the dog.

“We haven’t gotten any confirmation that anything is a scam, and maybe these people have good intentions and intend to donate the money, but it is not anything that is coming through the department,” Wright said.

The department is suggesting that people who do want to make donations for Riggs and his recovery, or to the K9 program, should make donations directly to the Sheriff’s Department.

