Investigation into shooting leads to drug trafficking charge against Kenosha woman

Kenosha Police investigating a shooting last week arrested a woman on suspicion of drug dealing.

Police were called to the 7500 block of 22nd Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of gunfire and found evidence of shots being fired at the scene. While police were there, they received a report that two men had turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old man shot in the groin. Both survived.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, police investigating the shooting believed that people who had been at an apartment on the block may have been associated with the shooting and served a search warrant on the apartment.

The woman who leased the apartment, Sada Jackson, 30, was charged Monday with maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with three counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, during their search of Jackson’s home, police found pills they believed believed were ecstasy, along with packaging and digital scales associated with drug sales. They also found $7,000 in cash, two 9-mm handguns and a number of firearm magazines and bags of ammunition.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}