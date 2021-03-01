Investigation into shooting leads to drug trafficking charge against Kenosha woman

Kenosha Police investigating a shooting last week arrested a woman on suspicion of drug dealing.
Police were called to the 7500 block of 22nd Avenue at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 26 for a report of gunfire and found evidence of shots being fired at the scene. While police were there, they received a report that two men had turned up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. A 20-year-old was shot in the leg and a 19-year-old man shot in the groin. Both survived.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, police investigating the shooting believed that people who had been at an apartment on the block may have been associated with the shooting and served a search warrant on the apartment.
The woman who leased the apartment, Sada Jackson, 30, was charged Monday with maintaining a drug trafficking place, along with three counts of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, during their search of Jackson’s home, police found pills they believed believed were ecstasy, along with packaging and digital scales associated with drug sales. They also found $7,000 in cash, two 9-mm handguns and a number of firearm magazines and bags of ammunition.
Outside the apartment building, police found fired shell casings and a tablet that appeared to match the suspected ecstasy tablets found in the apartment.
The complaint states that Jackson denied knowing that any drugs, drug paraphernalia or firearms were in her apartment. She said she earned the cash found in the apartment by working two jobs.
Police said the investigation into the shootings continues and no one has been charged for the shootings.
At the time of her arrest, Jackson was out on bond in three separate cases, including operating while intoxicated-third offense, possession of THC and traffic offenses.
Jackson’s bond was set at $5,000.