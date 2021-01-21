Investigators still seeking public's help in identifying Kenosha arson suspects

Federal investigators are continuing to ask for the public’s help in identifying people who set fire to buildings during rioting in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has released new video and a photograph of a man who is a “person of interest” in the arson fire that destroyed the Wisconsin Department of Corrections probation and parole office, 1212 60th St. on Aug. 24.
The ATF is also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for positive identification of the man.
Arson fires destroyed or damaged buildings and vehicles in Kenosha for two days during riots that broke out following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer on Aug. 23.
The ATF is looking for suspects more than 20 separate fires at businesses and public buildings and of vehicles on Aug. 23 and 24.
Kimberly Nerheim, spokesman for the Chicago field office for the ATF, the man sought in the photos has a distinctive tattoo investigators hope may make him more recognizable. “Someone has to know this young man with the forearm tattoo,” she said.
“All of these cases are ongoing,” Nerheim said of the arson investigations. “Unfortunately we have not had any charges yet.”
Identification challenges
While the ATF has released multiple photos of people they are hoping to identify in connection with the fires, Nerheim said that because the photos are largely stills taken from surveillance video, often taken at night, and many of the people are masked, identification has not been easy.
That is a contrast with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In that case, there have been multiple arrests and charged after people posted photos on social media identifying themselves as taking part, or who were photographed by the media at the event.
Nerheim said investigators also believe people involved in the Kenosha arson fires may not be local residents, and are trying to share the photos throughout the Midwest in the hope that people will recognize those involved.
Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said police, the Kenosha Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and federal investigators are continuing to work collaboratively on the arson investigations. Nosalik confirmed no state or federal charges have been filed in the arson cases.
The ATF is asking the people with information about the identity or whereabouts of the man in the photograph, or others that may have been involved, to contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), or by email at ATFTips@atf.gov. Anonymous tips can by made through the “ReportIt” app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. When reporting, be sure to include as many details as possible and contact information for potential follow up if a reward is sought.