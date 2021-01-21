Investigators still seeking public's help in identifying Kenosha arson suspects

Identification challenges

While the ATF has released multiple photos of people they are hoping to identify in connection with the fires, Nerheim said that because the photos are largely stills taken from surveillance video, often taken at night, and many of the people are masked, identification has not been easy.

That is a contrast with the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In that case, there have been multiple arrests and charged after people posted photos on social media identifying themselves as taking part, or who were photographed by the media at the event.

Nerheim said investigators also believe people involved in the Kenosha arson fires may not be local residents, and are trying to share the photos throughout the Midwest in the hope that people will recognize those involved.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said police, the Kenosha Fire Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and federal investigators are continuing to work collaboratively on the arson investigations. Nosalik confirmed no state or federal charges have been filed in the arson cases.