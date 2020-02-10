'It's a stick-up': Racine man allegedly held 10 people hostage at local Dollar General

Tense apprehension

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect, later identified as Banks, outside the store. Banks reportedly said he wanted to be shot and did not comply with orders from officers, who attempted to deploy their Tasers. The Tasers were "not effective," according to the report, and Banks was detained before he would re-enter the store, after being told by officers not to do so.

Banks made the store manager call 911 and tell dispatchers that the store was being robbed. Banks became irritated by the questioning and eventually took the phone away from the manager and set it on the counter. He then allegedly told the manager that he did not have a gun and did not want to hurt anyone, he just wanted to die.

As of Monday afternoon, Banks remained in custody at the County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Banks has a criminal history of at least 27 years in Wisconsin, including possession of a firearm by a felon in 1993, burglary in 1994, armed robbery with use of force in 2001, operating while intoxicated in 2002, escape in 2002 and resisting an officer in 2018.

