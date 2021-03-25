Jacob Blake files federal suit against Officer Sheskey; claims officer acted recklessly

A jury trial has been requested.

Allegations

The lawsuit attests that Blake was afraid "he was about to be attacked by the police" and that was why he tensed up when Sheskey first grabbed Blake.

Blake attests he was trying to leave his son's 8th birthday party, with his 8-year-old and 5-year-old, in his ex-girlfriend's SUV after the ex got into an argument with someone else at the party. She called police because Blake "wasn't supposed to be there." In audio of that 911 phone call, that woman said she feared Blake would crash her vehicle, alleging he had crashed vehicles of hers previously.

Officers approached Blake after they saw him putting a child into an SUV. Blake attests that he never heard them address him, and the lawsuit claims that he never did "initiate any type of physical confrontation."

Blake's attorneys then state that "Sheskey and other officers began to physically attack ... Blake by placing (him) in a headlock, punching and choking him, and shocking him with a taser on three occasions." The tasers failed to subdue Blake.

The officers on scene attested that Blake was able to overpower and escape their attempts to restrain him, prior to Blake picking up a knife that he had been carrying but dropped.

