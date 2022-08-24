Jacob Blake's uncle files civil right lawsuit against Kenosha sheriff over 2021 arrest

The uncle of Jacob Blake, the Black man shot by a Kenosha Police officer two years ago this week, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Kenosha County Sheriff's deputies unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the incident in April 2021.

Justin Blake filed the action Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Kenosha County, Sheriff David Beth, the county's insurance agencies and several deputies are listed as respondents.

The senior Blake, 53, alleges that he was silently and peacefully protesting in in front of the entrance to the city’s Downtown Public Safety Building on April 25, 2021 over the shooting of his nephew when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and later strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours after he refused to speak with them. According to the complaint, he suffered permanent damage and injuries to his neck, back and shoulders and his treatment amounted to "state sponsored torture."

He also argued that deputies recognized him as Jacob Blake’s uncle and punished him, using excessive force, for exercising his free speech rights. The lawsuit seeks an order ending use of the restraint chair as well as unspecified damages. The senior Blake, of Illinois, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

"Mr. Blake never physically resisted officers, he never tried to escape and he never tried to injure himself or others," the complaint reads. "Mr. Blake exercised his right to remain silent and was cooperative throughout the duration of his arrest. Mr. Blake should have never been arrested for exercising his First Amendment right by participating in a silent protest for the shooting of his nephew. It was unreasonable and unlawful for Mr. Blake to be put in the restraint chair at all. It was unreasonable and unlawful for Mr. Blake to be put in the restraint chair, strapped in for nearly seven hours."

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at the time, Blake was placed in the chair as a safety precaution because jail staff was unable to remove items that are not allowed in cells, like belts and shoelaces, since Blake was not responding.

Kenosha County’s corporation counsel, Joseph Cardamone III, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Attorney Sam Hall, who is representing Kenosha County, Sheriff Beth and officers in the matter, sent a statement to the Kenosha News.

"Kenosha County denies the wrongdoing alleged in the lawsuit filed by Mr. Blake," the statement reads. "The restraint chair is an approved law enforcement tool used nationally in the corrections setting and is a vital part of ensuring safety of inmates and officers in a jail. We will be providing a robust defense in this litigation to establish that the use of the restraint chair was appropriate in this circumstance."

Justin Blake told the Kenosha News Wednesday he is confident in his case.

"The Sheriff's Department was way outside the law," Blake said, adding he believes his civil rights were violated when he was unnecessarily placed in the restraint chair.

"I live in daily pain," he added. "I don't sleep at night."

Last year, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley declined to file charges against Sheskey, who has returned to work, and the Kenosha Police Department found Sheskey followed department policy in the incident.

