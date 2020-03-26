Jensen murder case headed to another appeal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

After a series of appeals Jensen’s conviction was overturned and returned to Kenosha County for a new trial. In those appeals, both state and federal courts had found that admission of the letter violated Jensen’s Constitutional right to confront his accuser.

But when the case returned to Kenosha for the second trial, Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman surprised the defense by ruling that the letter was not “testimonial” and would again be admitted. With that, saying there would be no substantial difference in the evidence if a trial was held, Kerkman reinstated Jensen’s conviction.

February appellate court ruling

A state appellate court issued a ruling in February that Kerkman’s decision was an error, ordering that Jensen get a new trial and ordering that the letter and other statements Julie Jensen made about her suspicions about her husband could not be used as evidence.

“The Supreme Court made its ‘firm belief’ abundantly clear not just in a case with facts very similar to the facts in this case, but in this case itself with these same exact facts,” the appellate ruling states.