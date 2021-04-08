Jensen's conviction vacated; new bond set as process for new trial get underway

For now, Mark Jensen is not guilty again as he awaits the start of yet another trial.

More than 19 years after he first appeared in court on charges that he murdered his wife, Jensen was — virtually — back in front of a judge Thursday after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in March that Jensen deserves a new trial and that a “voice from the grave” letter and incriminating statements from his wife Julie Jensen cannot be used by the prosecution.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman vacated Jensen’s conviction and reinstated his bond.

Jensen appeared through video conferencing from Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, where he has been imprisoned since 2008.

Jensen was originally charged in February 2002 for the death of his wife Julie in 1998. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2008, prosecutors convincing a jury during a six-week trial that Jensen poisoned his wife with antifreeze and then suffocating her at their Pleasant Prairie home.

But Jensen has always maintained that he is innocent, and defense attorneys argued that Julie had killed herself and set up her husband.

